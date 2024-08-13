QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,061 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 141,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 58,412 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 220,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 45,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDS shares. Macquarie raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WDS opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $25.19.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

