QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 319 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 196.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 2,335.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 50.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 138.4% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $143.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

