QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 794,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,515,000 after purchasing an additional 560,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,336,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 420,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,954,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1,544.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 316,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 984,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,689,000 after purchasing an additional 198,240 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $634,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $403,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $634,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of RUSHA opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Articles

