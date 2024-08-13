QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 428 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,466,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,771,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $77,996,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $911.85.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 6.3 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $540.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $782.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $840.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 8.09%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

