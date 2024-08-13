QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 65 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.00.

TopBuild Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $374.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $217.08 and a 12 month high of $495.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

