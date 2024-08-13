QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 913 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:KOF opened at $87.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.29. The company has a market cap of $146.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.8325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

