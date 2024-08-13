QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 967 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $35,502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,284,000 after buying an additional 1,407,164 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,105,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 916,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,107,000 after purchasing an additional 825,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

