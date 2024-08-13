QRG Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 958.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,068,000 after buying an additional 406,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $875,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,879,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,103,000 after acquiring an additional 449,834 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.