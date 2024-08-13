QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.63.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.0 %

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QCOM stock opened at $162.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.96. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.