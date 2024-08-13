Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Quebecor from C$38.50 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$37.19.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quebecor

Quebecor Stock Up 0.3 %

About Quebecor

QBR.B stock opened at C$33.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$27.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.05.

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.