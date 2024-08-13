QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Given New $24.00 Price Target at B. Riley

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Singular Research raised shares of QuinStreet to a moderate buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $945.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.16.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

