Raymond James Increases Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Price Target to $21.00

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Up 4.7 %

PAL stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $21.01.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.69 million. Proficient Auto Logistics’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Proficient Auto Logistics will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,867,000.

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

