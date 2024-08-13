Raymond James Lowers Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.58.

Nerdy Stock Down 9.2 %

NRDY opened at $0.75 on Friday. Nerdy has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nerdy

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 347,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $670,240.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,825.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 347,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $670,240.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,825.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,335.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,438,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,086.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,200,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,511. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 822,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 114,654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 204,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 174,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Articles

