Raymond James Upgrades ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) to “Strong-Buy”

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $962,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,496,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,396,272.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $962,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,496,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,396,272.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $37,242.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,348,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,169 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

