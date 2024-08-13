Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $9.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Ready Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.04.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $234.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.77 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.31%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,614.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 94.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

