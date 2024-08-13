Reddit (RDDT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Reddit (NYSE: RDDT):

8/8/2024 – Reddit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Reddit had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Reddit had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $67.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Reddit is now covered by analysts at Cannonball Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Reddit was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Reddit had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $61.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $84.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Reddit was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Reddit Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RDDT opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05. Reddit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $78.08.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 33,019 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $1,946,139.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 380,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,436,395.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $1,946,139.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 380,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,436,395.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $2,981,185.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,195,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Reddit in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Reddit in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

