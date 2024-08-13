Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 14,764 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

AMZN stock opened at $166.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.28.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock worth $1,221,095,028. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

