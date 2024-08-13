Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Barclays

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.10.

Repay stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. Repay has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. The company has a market cap of $818.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repay by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after buying an additional 597,059 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 688,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 141,414 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,303,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Repay by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,701,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,069,000 after purchasing an additional 538,893 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 30.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 60,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

