Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Mobileye Global (MBLY)

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ: MBLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2024 – Mobileye Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Mobileye Global was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/5/2024 – Mobileye Global was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Mobileye Global was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2024 – Mobileye Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Mobileye Global was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

8/2/2024 – Mobileye Global had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Mobileye Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Mobileye Global was downgraded by analysts at Fox Advisors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

7/31/2024 – Mobileye Global was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

7/31/2024 – Mobileye Global had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital.

7/16/2024 – Mobileye Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Mobileye Global was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/15/2024 – Mobileye Global is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Mobileye Global had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Mobileye Global had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48.

Get Mobileye Global Inc alerts:

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.