ResMed Inc. (RMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on September 19th

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

ResMed has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. ResMed has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ResMed to earn $9.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $214.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.72 and a 200-day moving average of $198.31. ResMed has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $225.68.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.70.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $85,060,983.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,060,983.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,409 shares of company stock valued at $20,201,279. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

