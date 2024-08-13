Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 72,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROIC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROIC

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.