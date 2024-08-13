Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Revvity were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Revvity by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 2.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Revvity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Revvity by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Revvity by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.81.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of RVTY opened at $117.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.15. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.52.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

