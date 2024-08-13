Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 368.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 522,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 276,898 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,924,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,069,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 994.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 193,265 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,081,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,622,000 after purchasing an additional 190,431 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of REYN stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $31.01.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.