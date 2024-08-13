RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 4,508 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 38.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $128.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.18 and a 200 day moving average of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

