RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 452 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,309.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

IUSV opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $93.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average is $88.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

