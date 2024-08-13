RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 994 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,636,234.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,385,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $143.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $258.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.