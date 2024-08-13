RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Ameren Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average is $72.81. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

