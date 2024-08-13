RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,818,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,648,000. Owen LaRue LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,388,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,966,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 95,664 shares during the period.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIIG stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

