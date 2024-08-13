RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,466,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $77,996,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $911.85.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $540.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $782.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $840.22. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.59 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

