RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYI. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 298,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 34,971 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 72,143 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPYI stock opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4997 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Featured Stories

