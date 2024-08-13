RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $239,244,000. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $249,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ELV opened at $525.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $555.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.57.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

