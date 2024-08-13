RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,277.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,468,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,718,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,561,000.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.59. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $70.42 and a 52 week high of $97.78.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

