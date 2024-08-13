RFG Advisory LLC Buys 113 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after buying an additional 504,181 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Atlassian by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,213,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Atlassian by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 96,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM opened at $140.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.45. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $1,482,143.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,928,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $1,470,606.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,451,479.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $1,482,143.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,928,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,767 shares of company stock worth $44,890,149. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W downgraded Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

