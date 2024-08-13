RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,440 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 65.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

