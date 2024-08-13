RFG Advisory LLC Buys 2,297 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 97,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 83,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.96.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.