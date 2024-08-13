RFG Advisory LLC Buys 972 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,673,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,695,000 after buying an additional 1,657,016 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,761,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,707,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,959 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,525,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,342,000.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $107.43 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $110.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.34 and its 200 day moving average is $103.27.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

