RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,948 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

PJUL stock opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $769.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

