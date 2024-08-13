RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,959 shares of company stock worth $73,660,507. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.29.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $838.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $811.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $800.24. The stock has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $885.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

