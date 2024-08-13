RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,528,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,516,000 after buying an additional 59,244 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, DORVAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.2381 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

