RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,452,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 347,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,171,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after buying an additional 20,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 94,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

