RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000.

BATS UMAR opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

