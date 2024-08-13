RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rogco LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 0.8 %

SYK opened at $325.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.88 and its 200-day moving average is $340.41. The company has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

