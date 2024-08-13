RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,056.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,949,000 after buying an additional 1,898,023 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,740,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 99,653 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,135 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.5% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,108,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,670,000 after purchasing an additional 140,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 729,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,057,000 after buying an additional 42,196 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

