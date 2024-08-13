RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.21.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

