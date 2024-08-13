RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.61% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAUG. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BAUG opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $169.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

