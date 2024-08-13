RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 191.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,987 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.28% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,907,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 720,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 569,828 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,644,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 541,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 344,266 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 493,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after buying an additional 269,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGBL stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

