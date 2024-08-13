RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,464 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LNG opened at $183.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.23. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $184.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

