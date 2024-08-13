RFG Advisory LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Get Our Latest Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.