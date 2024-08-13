RFG Advisory LLC Has $352,000 Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,719,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,864 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4,876.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 574,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 563,423 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2,057.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 526,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 501,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ares Capital by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 820,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 484,088 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

ARCC opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

