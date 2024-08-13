RFG Advisory LLC Has $422,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3,659.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 264,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 257,517 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 77,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 618.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 51,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:BSEP opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.